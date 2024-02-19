EU Launches Mission To Protect Shipping In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, February 19 (Petra) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Monday announced that the EU officially launched a naval mission to protect shipping in the Red Sea from attacks from Yemen.She said the decision to deploy Naval Force Operation Aspides, whose duration was initially set for one year, is limited to protecting cargo ships in the Red Sea without launching any attacks on Yemeni territory."Europe will ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, working alongside our international partners," she was quoted as saying.An EU official said military contacts were underway to coordinate with the US and other regional forces.The BBC reported that Germany, Italy and Belgium have announced their intention to participate in the operation and send ships to the region.