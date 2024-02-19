(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Challenge Handling: Largest GHA in Liege Announces Major Developments for 2024





Forecasts a record 320,000 tonnes of handled cargo in 2024 Secures new partners including MSC Air Cargo, Georgian Airlines, and Coyne Airways

​

Challenge Handling is set for an extraordinary year ahead as it unveils ambitious projections for 2024. Anticipating a record-breaking milestone, Challenge Handling forecasts handling an impressive 320,000 tonnes of cargo, marking a significant leap forward in its operational prowess. Bolstering its commitment to excellence, Challenge Handling proudly announces strategic collaborations with esteemed partners, including MSC Air Cargo, Georgian Airlines and Coyne Airways, in addition to its longstanding partnerships with Network Airline Services, Magma and Eurocargo. These partnerships not only signify a strengthening of global ties but also underscore the company's dedication to providing unparalleled services. Additionally, Challenge Handling is set to support Challenge Group's expanding fleet which will include four new freighters. Challenge Handling is also actively seeking third-party customers to benefit from its integrated and tailored air cargo handling solutions. This remarkable combination positions Challenge Handling at the forefront of innovation and growth.





'Positioned at the forefront of Europe's logistical landscape, Challenge Handling embodies cutting-edge infrastructure. In the upcoming year, 2024, we anticipate reaching new heights as we project a historic milestone in cargo handling and forge strategic partnerships. As we make substantial investments to better serve our customers, we solidify our position as the go-to GHA in and out of Europe.' declares David Alexis, General Manager of Challenge Handling.





To support such exceptional growth, Challenge Handling goes big on technological enhancements. Two apps will be launched: the Truck Slot Booking Application and the Operational Handling Application will facilitate and improve live data capture. In addition, truck loading software will speed up the handling of perishables, and 24/7 digital live tracking and monitoring of ramp activities will help to identify areas of improvement and enable fast action in case of irregularities. These efficiency measures are complemented by fast, round-the-clock customs clearance at Lige.





Technological enhancements are also planned in Challenge Handling's security processes. They include biometric and face recognition access control, 24/7 security CCTV monitoring, and a new integrity test as part of the recruitment process.





Challenge Handling will also be investing in electrical cars on the ramp, electrical tractors and other greener GPU equipment this year.