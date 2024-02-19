(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Trends in Cruises (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the cruise industry, highlighting the ongoing recovery and transformation influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights from the Research:



18% of survey respondents favor cruise holidays, signaling a steady interest in cruise tourism.

ESG considerations now play a pivotal role for 4.2% of businesses in shaping their operations in the upcoming year.

A surge in environmentally conscious consumers, with 62% expressing loyalty to brands that uphold green practices. The Bahamas' cruise sector rebound with a 119.02% increase in sea arrivals in 2023, indicating substantial market recovery.

The report encapsulates a detailed study based on consumer surveys and industry polls that reflect the evolving preferences in cruise tourism. In the wake of significant disruptions due to global lockdowns and travel restrictions, the cruise sector is adapting to new challenges and opportunities presented in the post-pandemic landscape.

An extensive examination of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impacts reveals a growing concern among consumers regarding eco-friendly and sustainable practices. The research highlights a substantial shift in consumer loyalty towards brands that prioritize green initiatives and environmental stewardship.

The analysis extends to geographical trends, spotlighting specific regions such as The Bahamas, which witnessed a significant uptick in cruise visitation. With a comprehensive breakdown of traveler demands and flows, the study provides insights into the dynamic patterns of cruise tourism across international destinations.

Scope of Report:



Impact analysis of key market trends with a focus on ESG credentials and consumer preferences post-COVID-19.

Strategic insights into major cruise line operators and their market positioning.

Thorough analysis of M&A activities and strategic partnerships within the cruise industry. Identification of challenges and lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in the cruise sector.

Reasons to Integrate this Report:



Gain a competitive edge with insights on the leading players in the cruise industry and the strategies they employ.

Understand the evolving demands and preferences of cruise travelers to better tailor offerings and services.

Explore the latest product developments and the reasons behind their appeal in the current market scenario. Acquire a comprehensive understanding of the macro and micro factors impacting cruise operators today.

This comprehensive analysis provides industry stakeholders with the necessary insights to drive their business forward in the evolving landscape of cruise tourism, making it a valuable component of market intelligence resources.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Carnival

Celebrity

Disney

Norwegian Cruise Lines

Royal Caribbean

Seabourn Silversea

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900