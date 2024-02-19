               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(S)


2/19/2024 10:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middlefield Canadian Income PCC Net Asset Value

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC
(a protected cell company incorporated in Jersey with registration number 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 16 February 2024 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 119.50 pence (including accrued income).

Investments in the Company's portfolio have been valued on a bid price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
01534 700 000


Legal Disclaimer:
