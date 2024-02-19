XTS Revolutionizes Technology Services With Launch, Targeting US And European Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Media services group KGV launches technology services brand by leveraging its presence in India, UAE, South Africa, Singapore, Costa Rica, UK and United States.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XTS, a technology services company, has officially launched its operations, setting its sights on transforming the digital landscape in the US and European markets. With a seasoned team of industry experts, XTS aims to establish itself as a leading provider of comprehensive technology solutions.XTS has strategically positioned itself in the technology sector by assembling a team of highly experienced professionals, each contributing unique skills and insights to the company's vision. This dynamic group has formed various Centers of Excellence, ensuring a robust and innovative approach from the outset.The Centers of Excellence at XTS specialize in software development, product engineering, support services, quality control, and testing solutions. This strategic approach allows XTS to offer end-to-end services that cater to the diverse needs of clients, ranging from startups to established enterprises."Our mission at XTS is to drive technological innovation and provide unparalleled services to our clients. We have carefully curated a team of experts with diverse skill sets to ensure that we can deliver high-quality solutions across various domains," said Rajesh Kurup, the visionary leader behind XTSXTS's commitment to excellence is underscored by its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The company recognizes the rapidly evolving nature of the industry and has positioned itself to adapt seamlessly, offering cutting-edge solutions that empower clients to stay ahead of the curve.Key Highlights of XTS's Service Portfolio:- Software Development: Leveraging the latest technologies, XTS crafts custom software solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. The team's expertise spans a wide array of programming languages and development frameworks.- Product Engineering: XTS excels in product engineering, ensuring that clients receive top-notch solutions that align with their business objectives. The company's approach involves a meticulous product development lifecycle, from ideation to deployment.- Support Services: With a commitment to client success, XTS provides comprehensive support services, ensuring the seamless functioning of the developed solutions. The support team is available around the clock to address any issues promptly.- Quality Control and Testing Solutions: XTS places a strong emphasis on delivering flawless solutions by implementing rigorous quality control and testing processes. This meticulous approach guarantees that clients receive products that meet the highest industry standards.XTS recognizes the significance of the US and European markets in the global technology landscape. By focusing on these regions, the company aims to forge strong partnerships with local businesses and contribute to the digital transformation of industries.As XTS embarks on this exciting journey by leveraging its parent company (Kings Group Ventures) presence in over eight countries and with over 4000 employees. The company invites potential clients, partners, and stakeholders to explore the innovative solutions it offers. With a foundation built on expertise, innovation, and client satisfaction, XTS is poised to redefine the landscape of technology services.About XTS:XTS is a software engineering and consulting company specializing in Solution Development and Product Engineering services. As a member of Kings Group Ventures (KGV), XTS proudly serves industry leading brands in their software engineering journey. XTS is led by IT industry veterans who have perfected the art and science behind successfully developing and delivering bespoke technology solutions. The experience is across a broad range of industries and generations of technology. A cross-industry and global clientele means deep domain expertise and the ability to cross-deploy best practices and solutions from unique sectors.

