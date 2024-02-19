Fresh Start Mentoring Expands Transformative Program To Pasco County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fresh Start Mentee and Mentor

Bridging Justice and Mercy: Fresh Start Mentoring's New Chapter in Pasco County

- Herb SchluderbergNEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Start Mentoring , a pioneer in fostering change and growth within communities, is proud to announce its expansion to Pasco County, building on a successful 15-year partnership with the Pinellas Drug Court and Probation Offices. This expansion signifies a new chapter in Fresh Start Mentoring's commitment to transforming the lives of individuals on supervision due to drug charges, guiding them towards becoming valued members of society.The collaboration between Fresh Start and the Pinellas Drug Court and Probation Offices has set a precedent for how justice and mercy can unite to support rehabilitation and change. By focusing on the power of personal relationships and compassionate mentoring, this partnership has been instrumental in providing individuals the support they need to pivot away from the challenges posed by substance dependency."Our mission has always centered around the belief that everyone deserves a chance to rewrite their story," said Herb Schluderberg, President of Fresh Start Mentoring. "Our work with the Pinellas Drug Court and Probation Offices has shown us the incredible impact of combining structured legal supervision with the empathetic, one-on-one support our mentors provide. As we expand into Pasco County, we're bringing with us the lessons learned and the success stories of those who've turned their lives around."The mentoring program emphasizes the importance of compassion, understanding, and encouraging relationships between mentors and mentees. These relationships are the cornerstone of the program, offering a solid foundation for personal growth, accountability, and societal contribution. Mentors, drawn from diverse backgrounds, share their experiences and insights, fostering an environment where mentees can learn, grow, and envision a future free of drug abuse.The decision to expand into Pasco County comes in response to the demonstrated success of the program in Pinellas County and the growing need for such supportive services elsewhere. Fresh Start looks forward to collaborating with local institutions in Pasco County to replicate and tailor its program, ensuring that more individuals have the opportunity to benefit from its transformative approach."This is a significant milestone and so far, countless lives have been changed for the better," added Herb. "Our expansion is evidence of our dedication. We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Pinellas Drug Court and Probation Offices and excited about the potential for positive impact in Pasco County."Fresh Start Mentoring invites the community, potential mentors, and partners to join in this next phase of growth.For more information about Fresh Start Mentoring and its programs, please contact:Herb Schluderberg President at 727-249-6876 or Carrie Serbaty Administrative Assistant at 727-280-7249About Fresh Start MentoringFresh Start Mentoring has been at the forefront of mentoring and rehabilitation programs, offering support and guidance to individuals affected by drug-related charges for over 15 years. Through collaboration with judicial and probation offices, Fresh Start Mentoring strives to help individuals make positive life changes, fostering community integration and personal success.

Carrie Serbaty

Fresh Start Mentoring

+ 17272807248

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn