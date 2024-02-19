Global Swimwear Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Swimwear Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company 's“Swimwear Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the swimwear market size is predicted to reach $32.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the swimwear market is due to growing consumer inclination towards water activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest swimwear market share . Major players in the swimwear market include PVH Corp, Pentland Group, Wacoal, Perry Ellis International, Quiksilver Inc., American Apparel Inc., Speedo International Limited.

Swimwear Market Segments

.By Type: Women's Swimwear, Men's Swimwear, Goggles and Swim Caps

.By Fabric Type: Nylon, Polyester, Spandex, Other Fabric Types

.By End-User: Men, Women, Kids

.By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Offline Stores

.By Geography: The global swimwear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Swimwear refers to garments and accessories worn by those who participate in water-based activities or sports such as swimming, beach volleyball, surfing, jet skiing, and leisure activities such as sunbathing and others. Swimwear is worn not only while swimming but also for pool parties and other outdoor places such as resorts, beaches, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Swimwear Market Characteristics

3. Swimwear Market Trends And Strategies

4. Swimwear Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Swimwear Market Size And Growth

......

27. Swimwear Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Swimwear Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

