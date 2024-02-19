(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IoT Professional Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

IoT Professional Services Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“IoT Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the iot professional services market size is predicted to reach $266.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.

The growth in the iot professional services market is due to the rapidly growing number of IoT connections. North America region is expected to hold the largest iot professional services market share. Major players in the iot professional services market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG.

IoT Professional Services Market Segments

.By Service Type: IoT Consulting Service, IoT Infrastructure Service, System Designing and Integration Service, Support and Maintenance Service, Education and Training Service

.By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

.By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

.By Application: Smart Buildings, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transport and Logistics, Smart Healthcare, Smart Retail, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global iot professional services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT professional services refer to a set of services provided by software companies to develop and support their own or third-party IoT applications to automate and optimize corporate operations. IoT professional services aid in easily defining, designing, and launching an organization's initiatives. IoT professional services are used to deploy IoT applications to different industry verticals for smooth operations.

