Norbit – Transaction By Primary Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 19 February 2024

Bente Avnung Landsnes, deputy chair and primary insider of NORBIT ASA has on 19 February 2024 purchased 4 600 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 65.00 per share.

Following the transaction, Landsnes owns 74 073 shares representing 0.1234 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT.

Please see the attached notification for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NORBIT in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information:

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5 -12.

Attachment

PDMR Bente Avnung Landsnes