HMEL Strengthens Operational Excellence With Cutting-Edge Iplansto Technology From Iamtech

HMEL (India) partners with IAMTech (UK) for strategic ops enhancement.

YARM, CLEVELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Teesside (UK) based company IAMTech Ltd , renowned for its cutting-edge Industrial Asset Management Technology, proudly announces the signing of a significant contract with prominent Indian based energy operator, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) . This strategic alliance is focused on the deployment and optimal utilisation of IAMTech's advanced Shutdown, Turnaround and Outage (STO) software solution, iPlanSTO.Driven by the pursuit of efficiency gains in the Turnaround process, HMEL has chosen IAMTech's market leading solution, iPlanSTO, seamlessly integrated with SAP and P6 to establish a robust reporting system.The iPlanSTO software provides HMEL with a unified source of truth, streamlining information flow across platforms. HMEL requested the iPlanSTO software to be installed within a relatively short time frame due to an impending Shutdown scheduled for the New Year which has been successfully managed by both teams. Highlighting the collaborative efforts, the HMEL turnaround team visited the UK last February and worked closely with the IAMTech support team to facilitate the integration of iPlanSTO software.The collaboration between HMEL and IAMTech is a testament to HMEL's unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value through strategic partnerships and innovative technologies. It underscores HMEL's dedication to fostering a corporate culture that prioritises empowerment, innovation, and growth.Ross Coulman, Managing Director of IAMTech, remarks,“We are delighted that HMEL has demonstrated their trust in us and our iPlanSTO software through this new agreement. The success story so far lies in implementing iPlanSTO successfully within a short timeframe. This efficiency showcases what can be achieved through a robust working relationship with engaged clients, and a knowledgeable team supporting HMEL through the integration process. We eagerly anticipate continuing to support HMEL in optimising operational performance and facilitating their company's growth into the future.”Editors' notes:About HMEL:HMEL, a prominent player in India's petroleum and petrochemical sector, is distinguished for its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality products that contribute to a brighter future for millions.For more information on HMEL visitAbout IAMTech:Forged in Teesside, IAMTech has been operating from its UK Headquarters for half a century. since it was founded in 1973.Originally a process plant model maker for the Process Industry, IAMTech has now diversified and grown into a leading hub for the development of innovative technology & engineering solutions for the Process Industry.Over the last 2 decades, IAMTech has combined software technology & working partnerships with world leading organisations. The company has consequently built up an impressive portfolio of software products which have been well received with industry professionals.For more information on IAMTech's products and services visitFor more information relating to this article or others please contact:

