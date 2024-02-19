Onyen & Kongiwe Forge Groundbreaking Partnership To Revolutionize Sustainability Reporting Across Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Risk, Compliance and Sustainability Reporting Driving Investment Dollars to Your Company

AI-Powered Innovations Meet Expert Environmental Science: A Transformative Collaboration for Sustainable Growth

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday, February 5th, 2024, Onyen Corporation, the world's leading AI-powered Risk, Compliance, and Sustainability reporting solution, headquartered in Toronto, Canada; and with satellite offices in Vancouver, Canada; Lagos, Nigeria; and Mexico City, Mexico, proudly announced the execution of a transformative partnership contract with Kongiwe Environmental (Pty) Ltd., a globally renowned professional Environmental and Social Scientist agency with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Vancouver, Canada.Kongiwe Environmental (Pty) Ltd., with its strategic presence in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Vancouver, and London (UK), stands as a beacon of excellence in providing specialized services aligned with International Financial Corporation (IFC) standards. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities, amplifying their capabilities to serve public and private companies across Africa.Laurie Clark, Founder and CEO of Onyen Corporation, expressed her enthusiasm, stating,"Establishing a presence and local expertise in Africa signifies a significant milestone for us, amplifying our ability to offer hands-on support to a wide range of companies. This strategic move catapults our serviceability to unprecedented heights across various sectors, extending beyond just the resource industry. Our commitment to scaling through strategic partnerships is materializing continent by continent, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Kongiwe."Clark further emphasized the strategic advantage this partnership brings, "In addition to expanding our footprint in Africa, our AI-powered technology is primed for seamless implementation, now backed by localized support and expertise. This symbiotic relationship ensures a mutually beneficial outcome for both companies and the planet, where the tangible benefits take precedence."Bradley Thornton, CEO, and Director of Kongiwe, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the benefits for their clientele, "We built our business on our excellent client relationships and expert knowledge in compliance regimes. Our customers trust us, and together with Onyen, we can now scale using a powerful technology platform to the benefit of all public and private companies grappling with the challenges of risk and sustainability reporting.""This robust partnership," Thornton continued, "ushers in a new era of efficiency and innovation, enabling us to offer our customers unparalleled AI-powered features. With no other system like it in the world, we're pleased to represent and offer the power of the Onyen solution to our clientele across Africa."**About Onyen Corporation: **Onyen Corporation, based in Canada, stands at the forefront of global technology, revolutionizing sustainability reporting with its premier software solutions. Our groundbreaking technology not only simplifies but also automates the reporting process, empowering businesses to unlock greater access to capital. Our innovative platform powers companies worldwide to efficiently capture, monitor, benchmark, and report their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. With real-time reporting on our Executive Dashboard and ESG Scorecards, coupled with integrated standards and frameworks, Onyen generates auditable ESG reports tailored for directors, CEOs, sustainability professionals, capital providers, rating agencies, and regulators. Through cutting-edge AI technology, we revolutionize risk management, enabling businesses to navigate complex regulatory landscapes sustainably and with confidence.**About Kongiwe Environmental (Pty) Ltd.: **Kongiwe Environmental (Pty) Ltd. is a globally renowned professional Environmental and Social Scientist agency with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Vancouver, Canada. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and adherence to International Financial Corporation (IFC) standards, Kongiwe Environmental offers specialized services across Africa, addressing the diverse needs of public and private sector clients.For media inquiries, please contact:

