Groundbreaking Live Clinical Cases Completed With The Single Pass KRONOS Biopsy Closure Device

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROME, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Single Pass, with the first and only biopsy closure cauterization device, is delighted to announce the successful completion of the first real- life cases utilizing the groundbreaking device. These cutting-edge procedures, conducted at the Universitario Campus Bio Medico, Fondazione Policlinico in Rome, Italy, demonstrate the device's exceptional capabilities and potential to revolutionize the field of biopsy closure.
Continue Reading
The Single Pass Kronos Device
Determining Accurate Placement of the Kronos Device
In
the
initial case,
a kidney biopsy
was performed
under CT guidance
utilizing the
22cm Single Pass KRONOS device and a 13cm biopsy needle. The procedure resulted in successful cauterization with a CT-guided determination of the target lesion. The
insertion of the Single Pass KRONOS probe seamlessly connected the biopsy needle with the depth gauge, ensuring precise and accurate results.
In the second case, an 80-year-old female underwent a liver biopsy utilizing a 17cm Single Pass KRONOS device and ultrasound guidance. Despite substantial post-tissue sample removal bleeding, the device provided excellent visibility, enabling the medical team to achieve perfect track closure and full cauterization. The Single Pass device design allowed for exceptional visual feedback and ease of tracking under ultrasound guidance. Each primary physician operator
praised the usability
and performance of
the Single Pass KRONOS device. In both instances, the device successfully cauterized the biopsy channel, effectively stopping any post-biopsy bleeding.
The success of these initial real-life cases highlights the immense potential of the Single Pass KRONOS biopsy closure cauterization device. With its exceptional performance and ease of use, the Single Pass KRONOS device is poised to revolutionize the field of biopsy closure.
For more
information
about
the
Single Pass
KRONOS
device, please
visit
Single Pass is a medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative solutions that enhance patient care and improve clinical outcomes. With a focus on cutting-edge research and development, Single Pass strives to revolutionize the healthcare industry through
groundbreaking advancements in
medical
devices and technologies.
The Single
Pass KRONOS is the first and only biopsy closure device.
Media Contact:
Bill
Colone
373168@email4pr. com
(602) 618-3377
CEO
Single
Pass [email protected]
SOURCE Single Pass, Inc.
MENAFN19022024003732001241ID1107870761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.