The Real RFK Jr.: An Intimate Behind-The-Scenes Look Into America's Beloved Political Family, The Kennedys - Streaming Free Online Starting Feb 19Th

F. Kennedy Jr., a central figure in America's beloved Kennedy family. This insightful film, centers on RFK Jr.'s personal battles and triumphs, will be available for free streaming from February 19th to 28th, 2024, inviting audiences worldwide to discover the man behind the public persona.

The Real RFK Jr.

Directed by Ron Lynch and based on the 2023 New York Times bestselling biography by Dick Russell, "The Real RFK Jr." delivers a unique perspective that goes beyond traditional political storytelling. The documentary highlights

RFK Jr.'s struggles with addiction, celebrates his 40 years of sobriety, and follows his journey in becoming an influential advocate for various causes.

Producer Jeff Hays remarks, "In this film, we're not just sharing a story; we're extending an invitation to viewers to deeply understand RFK Jr.-a figure shaped by the profound legacy of his family into a leader, yet distinguished by his own incredible compassion and humility. By moving beyond the public perception, our aim is to unveil the genuine character of a man born into a lineage of prominent leaders but who stands out for the earnest qualities that have long been the hallmark of the Kennedy family."

"The Real RFK Jr. " elevates the traditional documentary format, weaving a narrative that intimately connects RFK Jr.'s personal journey with the broader Kennedy legacy. This portrayal not only highlights his resilience and dedication but also his evolution into a powerful advocate for change, underscoring the unique blend of familial influence and individual conviction that defines him.

This exclusive online premiere provides audiences worldwide with an opportunity to engage with a narrative that is as inspiring as it is revealing. Behind the award-winning production led by Jeff Hays and

Mikki Willis at Jeff Hays Films, 'The Real RFK Jr.' is designed to bring viewers closer to the essence of RFK Jr.-not just as a public figure, but as a person whose life reflects a profound narrative of challenge, change, and conviction. It's an invitation to see beyond the headlines and discover the substantive impact of his advocacy and the deeply personal reasons behind it.

RFK Jr." online for free from February 19th to 29th, 2024, at therfkmovie



