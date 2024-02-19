Unleashing Whimsy: Massachusetts' Mother-Daughter Duo Releases Fourth Book In Six Months

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bradykin's Barking Clan

Briley & Baxter Publications

Bradykin's Barking Clan - A Tail-wagging Family Adventure

HANOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Briley & Baxter Publications, a beacon of enchanting tales and family-centric literature, proudly announces the upcoming release of "Bradykin's Barking Clan - A Tail-wagging Family Adventure," the fourth installment in the heartwarming Bradykin series. Penned by the imaginative mother-daughter duo, Susan and Megan Downing , the book invites readers of all ages to embark on a delightful journey highlighting the importance of family, whether two- or four-legged.

Scheduled for release on February 27, 2024, "Bradykin's Barking Clan" promises to be another whimsical addition to the Downing duo's repertoire. Following the success of their previous best-sellers, "Bradykin Visits Martha's Vineyard," "Bradykin's Joyful Adventure" and "Bradykin's Birthday Adventure - A Rhyming Tale of Magic and Friendship," the Downing duo continues to captivate readers with their magical storytelling.

In this latest tale, readers will join Bradykin as he introduces his entire barking clan, from his adventurous dad, Gizmo, to his energetic sister, Megykin. Through Bradykin's adventures, Susan and Megan Downing weave a delightful story that serves as a reminder to treasure the ones we love, fostering an appreciation for both human and furry family members.

Susan Downing, a 57-year-old veteran of the mortgage industry, and her 22-year-old daughter, Megan, a senior at Merrimack College, prove that age is no barrier to the boundless realm of imagination. Their collaboration brings to life the charming world of Bradykin, a lovable Coton de Tulear from Massachusetts.

"Bradykin's Barking Clan - A Tale-wagging Family Adventure" is set to release on February 27, 2024, and will be available at Barnes & Noble , Amazon and other online retailers.

The Downing duo's journey began with "Bradykin Visits Martha's Vineyard," where readers explored a summer vacation filled with tradition and delight. The enchantment continued in "Bradykin's Joyful Adventure," and reached new heights with "Bradykin's Birthday Adventure," a tale that celebrated special days in the most magical way possible.

The Downing duo's commitment to their craft and dedication to mental well-being shine through their captivating stories. Their narratives emphasize themes of joy and happiness, inspiring young readers to find lasting happiness within themselves, navigating the challenges of modern life with resilience and delight.

“A special thanks to Chris Young, our illustrator,” said Susan.“He magically transforms pages. Each character was perfectly crafted, giving life to their unique personalities and making the visual journey truly exceptional.”

About the Authors: Susan Downing, based in Hanover, Mass., draws inspiration from her favorite elementary English teacher, Mrs. Beatrice Barnicle. Megan Downing, currently enrolled in the Winston School of Education and Social Policy at Merrimack College, infuses her love for children, education, and creative writing into the Bradykin series.

About Briley & Baxter Publications: Founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula, Briley & Baxter Publications collaborates with authors across various genres, including children's literature. Their books are available through major retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and more. Ten percent of publishing royalties are donated monthly to different animal rescue organizations.

