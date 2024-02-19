Minister Stresses Depth Of Jordanian-Saudi Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) - Government Communications Minister and official government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaideen emphasized the enduring ties between Saudi Arabia and Jordan, lauding their elevated status fostered by the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, underscoring their commitment to advancing bilateral relations across all domains.In an interview with the Saudi News Agency (SPA), Mubaideen highlighted the longstanding historical relations between the two countries, rooted in mutual interests and a shared commitment to Arab causes.He praised Saudi Arabia's unwavering support for Jordan during various crises, particularly economic challenges and the Kingdom's stance on the Palestinian cause.Mubaideen emphasized ongoing coordination between Jordan and Saudi Arabia on pivotal issues, notably the Palestinian cause, underscoring their joint efforts within the ministerial committee formed at the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh. This committee is tasked with addressing the Gaza conflict and providing humanitarian aid.Addressing economic collaboration, Mubaideen commended Saudi investments in Jordan through projects funded by the Gulf grant, illustrating the strong economic partnership between the two nations.He welcomed an upcoming visit by Saudi Media Minister Salman bin Youssef Al Dossary, aimed at enhancing cooperation in media and aligning strategies against international media companies.Discussing the Saudi Media Forum, Mubaideen stressed its significance in addressing contemporary media challenges, including the proliferation of misinformation and the need for technological advancements. He emphasized the importance of elevating media literacy to counter the spread of inaccurate information.Mubaideen highlighted the influence of social media in Saudi Arabia and Jordan, noting its impact on youth engagement. He emphasized the necessity of monitoring social media content to ensure its accuracy and credibility.Regarding the NEOM project, Mubaideen hailed it as a transformative initiative with the potential to reshape the Middle East region positively.In conclusion, he reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's role as a valued neighbor and partner, committed to bolstering economic cooperation and mutual investments for the benefit of both nations.