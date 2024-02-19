37Th Ordinary Session Of The Assembly Of The African Union - 17Th And 18Th February 2024

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Vice President Ahmed Afif led the Seychelles delegation at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, in Addis Ababa from the 17th to the 18th of February 2024. This session marks the initiation of the African Union's 2024 theme, "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa."

At this year's Summit opening ceremony, H.E. Mr. Azali Assoumani, the President of the Union of Comoros, transferred the Chairmanship of the African Union to the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, who will preside over the Bureau of the African Union for the year 2024.

Vice President Afif represented President Ramkalawan, Chair of the Africa Island States Climate Commission (AISCC) in the Meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) on 17th

February 2024. Vice President Afif presented the AISCC Report to the Committee and emphasised the need for advocacy for a proactive shift towards sustainable, resilient green and blue economies that ensure biodiversity and resources for future generations.

On the evening of February 17th

2024, Vice President Afif and his delegation visited the Embassy of Seychelles in Addis Ababa and equally engaged with the Seychelles Diaspora and the Embassy staff in a reception hosted by Ambassador Mederic, the Seychelles' Ambassador to Ethiopia.

On the 18th

of February 2024, Vice President Afif attended the unveiling ceremony of the statue of the late Mwalimu Julius K. Nyerere of Tanzania by the African Union Commission with the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The statue pays tribute to his significant role in Pan-Africanism and peacebuilding.

During the two-days Summit, Vice President Afif also engaged in several bilateral meetings. In his meeting with Mrs. Victoria Kwakwa, Vice President of the World Bank for the Eastern and South African Region, Vice President Afif expressed gratitude to the World Bank for their longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship with Seychelles. Mrs. Kwakwa assured Seychelles of the World Bank's commitment to aid in the Damage and Loss Assessment for the victims of the recent floods and explosion. Additionally, they expressed interest in delving into areas such as the Blue Economy, Climate Resilience projects, and other forms of support, building on the collaborative programs they have supported in Seychelles over the years.

The Bilateral Meeting with Mrs. Rasata Rafaravavitafika, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar, focused on mutual related agendas such as Maritime Security in promoting peace and security within the Indian Ocean, climate change and cooperation in the agricultural and tourism industry. These areas were identified as ways to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Vice President Afif also met the Director of the East African Standby Force (EASF) Brig. Gen. Paul Kahulia Njema on the margins on the Summit. They discussed potential ventures in ensuring peace and security in the Eastern Region. To note that Brig. Njema will be paying a visit to Seychelles in the coming week.

The Vice President was accompanied by Ambassador Mederic,

Seychelles' Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Mr Will Agricole, Technical Advisor for Climate Change and Energy, Mr. Chrissant Barbe, Director General of the Blue Economy Department of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Jean-Michel Domingue, Director of Education for Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Ministry of Education of the Republic of Seychelles, Mrs. Patricia Ilunga, Second Secretary, Embassy of the Republic of Seychelles, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Ms. Vanessa Seth, Third Secretary, Regional Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Department of the Republic of Seychelles.

