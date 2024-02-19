Steelcase Earns Top Score In Industry For Climate Change Disclosure From CDP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ranking in the top 5% of 23,000+ participating companies, the organization has earned an A- for disclosing its best practice environmental strategy and actions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS ), a global design and thought leader in the world of work, is the only organization in its industry to earn a top score of A- from CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, a global nonprofit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform, for its continual commitment to best practices in environmental strategy and action.



In 2023, 23,000+ companies disclosed through CDP. The A- places Steelcase within the top level "leadership" band of scoring, with only 5% of companies achieving this rank.

Steelcase has disclosed through CDP since 2011, and despite increasingly stringent criteria, has continually improved its score, most recently advancing from a B in 2022.

Achieving the A- score, which not only recognizes transparency, but also the adoption of processes designed to improve the wellbeing of the planet, requires broad collaboration across all of Steelcase, including the leadership of President and CEO, Sara Armbruster, and the Board of Directors.

"We are grateful to be recognized by CDP, the gold standard for environmental reporting, for our work to reduce our impact on the environment," said Beth O'Shaughnessy, senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary for Steelcase. "As designers and makers, we are acutely aware that our work impacts the planet. We are committed to taking critical, science-based actions across our entire organization to reduce our role in climate change, and to build a more sustainable and resilient future. Along with Steelcase, CDP embraces the spirit of collective action necessary to make a positive difference for the future of the planet, making this news even more meaningful."

Disclosing data on environmental impact is now considered a business norm. Steelcase data expands CDP's comprehensive global inventory of self-reported environmental data – raising the bar and driving collective action in the industry through greater transparency.

"It is clear that sustainability – and the data that underpins it - is not a 'nice to have', but an essential part of long-term success in the business community that is showing no sign of slowing down – nor should it," said Sherry Madera, chief executive officer of CDP. "Disclosure works, and today we should take a short pause to celebrate the dedication to transparency and accountability shown by Steelcase reporting through CDP this year. By sharing its environmental data with CDP, Steelcase is continuing an environmental journey that will contribute to keeping that future in sight."

As stated in its 2023 Impact Report, Steelcase is doing its best work for the places we all share by designing better futures for the wellbeing of the planet by reducing its carbon footprint, designing for circularity and choosing and using materials responsibly. The organization is also recognized by CDP as a leader in supply chain engagement and has been listed on its Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for the past three years. Last year, Steelcase earned a Gold Rating from EcoVadis, a leading provider of business sustainability ratings, including a perfect score on its environmental scorecard, and received the Better Practice award from the U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants program. The organization also continues to lead the industry with the most BIFMA LEVEL-certified products, which certifies products to the highest standards for sustainable design.

To learn more about CDP and view the full list of companies disclosing, visit the organization's website . To learn more about Steelcase's work to do better for the world we share, visit Steelcase/Pople-Planet .

About Steelcase

Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens - including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in approximately 770 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2023 revenue of $3.2 billion. With our 12,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet - using our business to help the world work better.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $137 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 25,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp or follow us @CDP to find out more.

