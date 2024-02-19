Paul Pickett Of Wild Birds Unlimited, Honored With Prestigious Ronald E. Harrison Award By International Franchise Association

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognized for contributions to underrepresented communities in franchising and expanding diversity, equity, and inclusion

The International Franchise Association (IFA) named Paul Pickett, CDO/EVP of Franchising at Wild Birds Unlimited, as the recipient of its 2023 Ronald E. Harrison Award. This award recognizes an organization or individual with a demonstrated, tangible commitment to increasing diversity in franchising. The honoree has active programs to educate, engage, or recruit members of traditionally underserved communities into the franchising community. The award will be formally presented at the 64th IFA Annual Convention.

"I am so proud of the incredible honor that Paul received with the Ron Harrison Award," said Amy Moore SVP of Retail Concepts and COO at Wild Birds Unlimited. "I have had the privilege of working with Paul for nearly 30 years at Wild Birds Unlimited. In the world of franchising, Paul's legacy is woven with threads of diversity, inclusiveness, and a tireless commitment to creating a welcoming space for all. The Ronald E. Harrison Award is a well-deserved tribute to his 34-year journey as a champion of change, breaking barriers and fostering a culture where success knows no bounds. Paul's initiatives, from co-chairing the Pride Franchise Leadership Council to advocating for women in franchising, exemplify his unwavering dedication to making the franchising community a beacon of diversity. This accolade not only honors his achievements within Wild Birds Unlimited but also celebrates his profound impact on the entire franchising sector."

Throughout his 34 years in franchising, Paul has been a champion for inclusiveness and diversity. In 2019, he took the initiative to establish and co-chair IFA's Pride Franchise Leadership Council. Paul was also the 2020 Crystal Compass recipient for his support of women in franchising, only the third male to be given this recognition in the history of the award. In addition, Paul was Chair of the Franchise Update 2018 Leadership Conference, focusing his efforts on diversity to ensure there was not a single panel that did not have diverse representation, a first for this conference, and a guide for other conferences and leadership positions.

In addition to his national contributions, Paul has also made significant local impacts. For many years, he volunteered for The Damien Center, Indiana's largest and oldest AIDS service organization. He served on their Board of Directors for six years, demonstrating his dedication to supporting underrepresented communities not just in the franchising world, but also in public health and social welfare.

"I am profoundly honored and humbled to receive the 2023 Ronald E. Harrison Award," said Pickett. "This recognition fuels my passion for creating a world where equality and diversity are not only valued but celebrated. This award is a testament to the collective effort of many, and it strengthens my resolve to continue contributing meaningfully to the franchising world. My mission is to make franchising a beacon of inclusivity and if my efforts contribute even slightly towards this goal, I will consider it a job well done. To be a part of a community that is so open and welcoming is a privilege. My goal is to ensure that franchising is an accessible avenue for all, and this honor is a milestone in that journey."

