Haircare Brand Mane Announces Expansion Into Retail With Exclusive Sephora Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Mane's collection of innovative hair tools will be available at Sephora and in stores across the U.S. and Canada on February 19, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mane, the sustainable and attainable hair care brand founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, announces its partnership with the world's leading prestige beauty retailer Sephora, marking its first entry into brick and mortar. Beginning today, the brand's collection of innovative hair tools will be available in 670 Sephora stores, including all U.S doors, and across Canada and on Sephora.

Following a successful direct-to-consumer launch in February 2023, Mane's omni-channel strategy and community-first approach will meet consumers where they shop and provide a hands-on customer experience. In conjunction with the 1-year anniversary of Mane's launch, the Sephora partnership marks a notable investment in the brand as the retailer looks to expand the hair category in stores and online. Mane will be the only hot tools brand available in all U.S free standing Sephora locations at the time of launch and its retail debut will see the launch of new product offerings.

Within Sephora, Mane is expanding the digital footprint of their first-of-its-kind hot tool recycling program initially launched in April 2023. Consumers will be able to scan the QR code printed on all in-store displays to donate used hot tools (regardless of brand or condition) to be refurbished or processed properly and diverted from landfills. Through Sephora's support of this brand-agnostic recycling program, Mane continues to grow as a leader in the sustainable hair tool space.

"I'm so proud that Mane will be available at Sephora to bring our products to anyone and everyone looking for effective and accessible hair tools," says Atkin. "Sephora's commitment to offering thoughtful brands to consumers is why we are so thrilled by this partnership, as both Mane and Sephora continue to follow an intentional approach with our product offerings and retail strategy."

Mane's retail collection will feature an interchangeable power base, The Power Bottom, and three corresponding attachments: the 1.25" Waver Styling Attachment, the 1" Curling Iron Styling Attachment and the 1.25" Curling Wand Styling Attachment. Each product will retail at $50 USD, making Mane one of the most affordable hair tool brands at Sephora. In addition to the new launches, fan-favorite offerings will also be available at retail including the Ready or Knot Detangling Brush, This Totally Blows! Ionic Compact Hair Dryer and The Three Way Multi-Use Flat Iron, among others.

"Sephora is thrilled to introduce Mane and continue bringing our clients innovative brands that support their unique hair care needs," said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. "Led by dynamic founder and renowned hair stylist, Jen Atkin, Mane is committed to offering accessible, high-performing hair tools and accessories that inspire clients to feel confident in their styling routines and embrace self-expression, which aligns closely with Sephora's own values. We look forward to welcoming this brand to our Sephora community and know that it will be a wonderful addition to our growing hair assortment."

Mane is committed to helping consumers explore their personal style with expert-vetted, high-performance products designed for beginners, experimenters, and pros alike. With brand pillars of People/Planet/Paws, Mane keeps these values at the core of their business by partnering with nonprofits and activists to amplify diverse voices, sustainable materials and processes, and a continued dedication to animal welfare.

Mane products are priced between $12-$125 USD and available on HeyMane, Sephora and at 690 Sephora stores across the U.S., Canada and Quebec.

About Mane

Founded in 2022 by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Mane is the brainchild of Mane Addicts, a beauty website founded in 2014 dedicated to hair as a medium for identity, education, and self-expression. The company provides consumers with top quality hair care products including, hot tools, brushes, clips, hair ties, headbands and corresponding accessories that are expert-vetted and deliver high-performance results for beginners, experimenters and hair stylists. Mane's products are priced between $12-$125 USD and available on HeyMane, Sephora and at 600 Sephora stores across the U.S. @mane .

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America 25 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in more than 600 stores across the Americas. And with its long-term strategic partnerships with Kohl's, customers can now shop a fully immersive, premium beauty destination, with over 850 locations nationwide. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora Newsroom or email [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Chasen Creative Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Mane