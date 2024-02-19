Gen.G And University Of Kentucky Bring Back Award Winning Conference Campus Takeover Designed To Drive The Future Of Collegiate Esports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G and the University of Kentucky (UK) are bringing back their award winning collegiate esports industry conference, Campus Takeover, on March 30 and April 6. This two-day event will bring together esports professionals with students and administrators from different universities. UK continues to pave the way as an esports ecosystem leader in the SEC and Midwest region.

Campus Takeover Day 1 is a student-focused event leading up to the professional conference, and will be live-streamed at twitch/universityofky on March 30 starting at 4:30 PM EST. Campus Takeover Day 2, the flagship professional conference, will be hosted at the Don & Cathy Jacobs Science Building on the University of Kentucky campus on April 6th, starting at 10:00 AM EST. To join the interest list for both events, please visit the link

"Since we started this event, we had a responsibility to uphold what future students expect of the University of Kentucky when it comes to their budding esports careers," said Heath Price, Associate Chief Information Officer at University of Kentucky. "There's a lot expected about the future of gaming and esports, and we want to make sure our students are well equipped to be that expected change for years to come."

Additionally, many esports professionals hailing from different segments of esports business will participate in various panels during Campus Takeover. The panels and discussions will cover a bevy of topics, including how to maximize your time when looking for new jobs, a conversation around

esports, influencers, business, and video games, a look at intersectionality in games, and much more. Other clubs and programs will also be welcome to have tables within the Atrium during Campus Takeover, so even newer students get to see everything UK has to offer.

"University of Kentucky has been our long term collegiate partner; their investment in this community allows us to have a small hand in making sure the future of gaming and esports is secure," said Martin Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Gen.G. "We all want to see this industry thrive, and we hope Campus Takeover is a stepping stone for other schools to form their own ways to develop the collegiate esports ecosystem."

Campus Takeover was recognized at the 2023 Esports & Gaming Business Summit Tempest Awards, where it won the award for the Collegiate Esports Program of the Year.

