Business Leaders Embrace New Technologies To Boost Competitiveness And Tackle Today's Biggest Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Results of the first Viva Technology & Wavestone barometer conducted by OpinionWay in France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States



Business leaders express solid trust in new technologies, with a trust score of 86/100

96%

consider the adoption of new technologies to be crucial to their company's competitiveness

72%

of them have an opinion that has evolved positively over the course of the year

93%

believe that major technological innovations are one of the solutions to today's challenges (combating the climate crisis and its consequences, fighting misinformation, supporting the education system, improving global health...)

63%

identify AI as the most promising technology for the future of their business

85%

of companies will be increasing their investment in new technologies over the next 12 months

94% recommend a career in the technology sector French executives have a more mixed overall view of the competitiveness of their country's technology ecosystem, compared to their German, British and American counterparts

PARIS, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 9 out of 10 executives (96%) consider the integration of new technologies to be a fundamental factor in ensuring their company's competitiveness.

Technology continues to play a leading role in companies, with AI moving front and center, according to 63% of the decision-makers surveyed. In fact, 88% of them intend to invest in AI by 2024.

VivaTech: Europe's Biggest Startup and Tech Event

After AI, the technologies drawing the most attention from executives are Cloud computing (49%) and Cybersecurity (40%) .

93% of business leaders see technology as an ally in tackling major human challenges.

Specifically, technological progress is expected above all to simplify access to information and combat disinformation (44%); support the challenges facing the educational system (43%); and help combat pandemics and the climate crisis (39% and 37% respectively).

While it can do a lot of good, technological progress is also accompanied by worrying risks. Nevertheless, against this backdrop of uncertainty, business leaders feel confident ( 92% ) and demonstrate a solid understanding of technology and cybersecurity issues ( 85% ), although minor discrepancies remain in France and Germany.

