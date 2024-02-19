Geovax To Present At The 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, announced today that its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will present at the 2024 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place in-person in New York, NY on February 26-27, 2024.
Presentation Details:
Presenter: David Dodd, Chairman & CEO
Date/Time: February 26, 2024, 4:15 pm ET
Location: New York Marriott Marquis
Registration: BIO CEO & Investor Conference
GeoVax senior management will also conduct one-on-one meetings during the conference. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit the conference page here or contact GeoVax Investor Relations.
About GeoVax
GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for solid tumor cancers and many of the world's most threatening infectious diseases. The company's lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax's lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, and as a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website:
