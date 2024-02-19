Brandon Hall Group Releases Future-Focused "HCM Outlook 2024" Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research from Brandon Hall Group explores the human capital strategies that will drive maximum success in 2024 and beyond. Learn how HCM's pivotal role must harness human intelligence to fully realize AI's promise. Discover the growing importance of learning agility, wellness, hybrid flexibility and more in the future workforce. Gain insights around empowering talent, transforming leadership, balancing high-tech and humanity, overcoming HR's challenges, and uniting workforces for success. From AI unlocking high-potential employees to immersive Metaverse technologies and more, HCM Outlook 2024 navigates the dynamics shaping the global workforce. The report outlines how human resources can bring order from chaos as masters of human intelligence.

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent Human Capital Management research firm, has published its annual future-focused HCM trends report,“HCM Outlook 2024: Navigating Through the Evolving Global Workforce Dynamics.” The 120-page report available for download at outlines seven critical areas HR teams must address to empower workforces for success.

"There's no question of HCM becoming more data-driven and savvy with AI-enabled technologies," said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "But true HCM Excellence brings order from chaos and clarity from confusion. This research charts a course for HR to unite workforces for a successful future."

The HCM Outlook Book details key predictions around trends like learning agility becoming the "master skill" across enterprises and wellness becoming a "must-have" part of employer value propositions. It also explores areas like AI unlocking high-potential talent and the evolution of immersive Metaverse technologies.

"HR simply cannot take a wait-and-see approach as the nature of work evolves quickly," said Brandon Hall Group COO Rachel Cooke. "This research aims to help HR embrace its mastery of human intelligence while also leveraging AI and other technology innovations."

HCM Outlook 2024's seven chapters explore:

1. The Future of Work2. Unleashing the Power of Employee Experience3. Revitalizing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion4. Ubiquity or Irrelevance for Learning & Development5. Leadership Reimagined6. Balancing High-Tech and Humanity7. HR's Enduring Challenges and Opportunities

Brandon Hall Group is the world's only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations.

For more than 30 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives.

Brandon Hall Group's cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

