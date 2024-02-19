Sustainable Finance Actor, We Take Part, Launches Crowdfunding Platform To Support Greentech Startups

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We Take Part unveils the first French equity crowdfunding platform exclusively dedicated to European Greentech companies.

Paris, France, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainability organization, We Take Part (WTP) has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign aimed at offering Greentech startups financing options. The online platform is targeting Greentech companies that are ready to adopt sustainable operational methods to limit their gas emissions and ensure a positive impact on their environment. We Take Part says it is also focused on helping such organizations access financing to grow while preserving the climate.

Founder and CEO of We Take Part, Shaila Sahai says that the company hopes to be the first French equity crowdfunding platform exclusively dedicated to Greentech companies. She adds that We Take Part also prioritizes sustainability as a criterion for companies looking to fundraise on the platform.

Shaila Sahai, Founder and CEO and Founder of We Take Part

“We believe in the power of collective effort. We believe in the power of crowdfunding as an effective tool for business growth. We also believe that something can still be done to manage climate change. We know that if the companies succeed, we've also succeeded; therefore, it's a win-win for everyone. Our focus on achieving a green economy is our greatest driving force and we are determined to improve the integration of economic, social, and governance (ESG) practices in startups while reducing their negative impact on the environment,” Shaila believes.

The sustainable finance expert mentions that WTP will focus on transparency in the execution of this project. She explains that the platform will not only give clients opportunities to invest in Greentech, but adds that We Take Part will empower funded companies to maintain an overall positive impact throughout the investment lifecycle.

We Take Part is an equity crowdfunding platform exclusively dedicated to Greentech companies





Shaila lists the sectors targeted for funding in the Greentech sector as agritech,

sustainable fashion tech, sustainable mobility, and sustainable energy solutions. She celebrates the emergence of the construction tech sector, which she believes will create a number of new sustainable options for the construction industry.

“We are passionate about providing access to impact investment for all. One of our objectives is to contribute very actively to the transformation of the traditional economy.

So, we want to accelerate alternative solutions for industries that emit the most greenhouse gasses. We are focusing so much on tech because it is the fastest emerging market at the moment, and also because virtually every new innovation is built with tech. We feel a sense of responsibility to help them take the sustainability route because we know that it is better to address the issue at the source, rather than trying to manage its negative impacts on our climate,” she emphasizes.

Shaila pledges We Take Part's unwavering willingness to keep working with Greentech companies to help them thrive. She believes that this platform will serve as a veritable tool in accelerating solutions that protect the environment and address climate change.

