Act Global Scores Big With Softball Sensation Jocelyn Alo In Exclusive Partnership

Jocelyn Alo: Act Global's Newest All-Star Ambassador

- Jocelyn AloAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Act Global is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with softball great Jocelyn Alo. This partnership marks a significant stride for Act Global, as it joins forces with one of the most dynamic and influential figures in softball.Jocelyn Alo, player for professional softball team the Oklahoma City Spark, has globally captured the hearts of softball enthusiasts with her exceptional skills on the field. She attended the University of Oklahoma, where she played for the Oklahoma Sooners softball team. She quickly rose to prominence, breaking records and earning accolades for her outstanding performances. Alo's achievements include being named NFCA National Freshman of the Year in 2018 and USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in 2021 and 2022.It is because of these achievements that Act Global has partnered with Alo to better highlight to the softball community. Their collaboration with Jocelyn Alo is a testament to the brand's dedication to supporting athletes at the top of their game.As an industry leader in synthetic turf technology, Act Global continues to revolutionize playing surfaces for athletes worldwide. Through this partnership, Act Global aims to spotlight the importance of player safety and performance on the field, emphasizing how their state-of-the-art synthetic turf technology provides a secure and high-performing playing surface for athletes at every level.Jocelyn Alo states,“I'm so excited to partner with Act Global! Playing at an elite level on turf you can trust is a major key to the game. I'm thankful to have aligned with a company who values important components such as safety, eco-friendliness and more.”Act Global looks forward to a successful collaboration with Jocelyn Alo, leveraging her influence to reach a broader audience and reinforcing the brand's position as a frontrunner in the synthetic turf industry.About Act Global:Act Global is based in Austin, Texas and is a part of the Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.). Founded in 1959, B.I.G. employs over 4,900 people worldwide in 19 countries throughout Eurasia, America and Oceania and serves customers in 140 countries. In 2021, B.I.G. reported sales of €2.5 billion. Act Global operates its world-class manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and has serviced clients in more than 90 countries. Act Global is a FIFA licensee (soccer), FIH Preferred Supplier (hockey) and a World Rugby Preferred Turf Producer with over 300 certified fields installed around the world. Its experience includes multiple NFL football installations, a growing North American landscaping business, patented aviation and landfill solutions, and recognition by the industry Synthetic Turf Council for its sustainability and philanthropic efforts.

