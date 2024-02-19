Just Wallet Bolsters Its White Label Payment Solutions For Enterprises With The Acquisition Of Boomchart

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Will help companies offer branded, superior payment experiences to customers for deeper relationships

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just Wallet , a leading payments innovator, announced its acquisition of BoomChart. This strategic merger stands to redefine white-label payment solutions revolutionizing the way enterprises send and receive payments globally.

A key result of the acquisition is the introduction of full banking capabilities integrated into the white label software including merchant payments, international payments, custom branded card issuance and named bank accounts. These stellar services make international transactions easier and more cost-effective than ever before. This is made possible by Just Wallet having successfully tokenized all currencies on a Fiat Blockchain, a true first in the industry. The result: a highly scalable instant payment network.

Development of the Fiat Blockchain arose from business' need to scale. Legacy infrastructures are limited when it comes to efficiently handling high volume global transactions. Just Wallet's distributed ledger, on the other hand, can handle 65,000 transactions per second.

Just Wallet's tokenization of payments also paves the way for it to tokenize assets of many kinds.

Just Wallet CEO Ryan Johnson said,“Banks used to rule the day, now people have options. The legacy banking system needs real innovation. Large Corporations are still using old technology. Just Wallet created a fully transparent payment system to give the power back to the people. Consumers and businesses need transfers and payments that are faster, simple, more secure, and less expensive.”

The white-label solutions Just Wallet offers along with BoomChart deepen customer experiences through customized financial services. This compliant solution leverages powerful relationships with bank sponsorship and liquidity partners globally.

About Just Wallet:

Founded in 2018, Just Wallet is a federally regulated FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada) money service business in Canada. As such, it offers Money Transfer & Foreign Currency exchange services, including low-fee international financial transactions, digital wallets, instant international remittance using just a mobile number, enterprise white label payment system and invoicing solutions, social and business ID business cards, branded credit/debit cards, and business merchant accounts...all fast and secure with transactions tokenized on proof of value protocol. Just Wallet is partnered with top financial institutions to operate in 80+ markets globally in 44+ currencies.

