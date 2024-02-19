Lynxspring Announces New Cloud Technologies Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marc Petock, VP, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Lynxspring LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lynxspring, Inc. ( ), a premier manufacturer, developer, and provider of open, software and hardware platforms for smarter buildings, smart equipment and device-to-enterprise integration and automation, announced it has created a new Cloud Technologies Group within its organization.Given the increasing role and importance the Cloud is playing within the built environment, combined with increased opportunities for new and existing customers, we are pleased to announce the formation of The Cloud Technologies Group. This new group consisting of Director, Parker Shute and software developers Paul Klingele and Charles Jennings, will oversee the needs and requirements of several current customers, continue to develop, and support the company's Cloud technology and solutions including E2E (Edge-to-Enterprise), the company's Cloud data and IDL platform and be responsible for working with and supporting new E2E customers.“We are excited to continue advancing our Cloud offerings that are meeting the demands of the built environment market,” said Marc Petock, Lynxspring's Vice President, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.“The Cloud Technologies Group further enhances our overall edge-to-enterprise strategies, supporting additional edge and Cloud opportunities and optimizing the operation and management of buildings.”About Lynxspring, Inc.Founded in 2002, and embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports edge-to-enterprise solutions and IP technology that create smarter buildings, smarter equipment, and smarter solutions. The company's technologies, products and services provide connectivity, control, integration, interoperability, data access, aggregation and visualization enabling users to achieve operational and business outcomes. The versatility, functionality, and broad scope of the company's product portfolio, combined with its extensive domain knowledge of the built environment, make it a powerful and economical solution for system integrators, building owners and operators, consultants, and equipment manufacturers. Lynxspring's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial and government settings in the United States and internationally.More information about Lynxspring is available at: .Contact:Lynxspring, Inc.Marc PetockVice President, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer...

