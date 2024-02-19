(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EPC Showcases Cutting-Edge Power Electronics Solutions at APEC 2024

EPC's GaN Experts will be available during APEC, showcasing the latest generation of GaN FETs and ICs in a wide variety of real-world applications.

- Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPCEL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EPC, the world's leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (GaN) FETs and ICs, is proud to announce its participation in the premier power electronics conference, APEC 2024. The event, held from February 25 to February 29 in Long Beach, CA, brings together industry experts and thought leaders to explore the latest advancements in power electronics.At APEC 2024, EPC highlights the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based power conversion solutions. With a focus on efficiency, reliability, and performance, EPC's gallium nitride-based products offer unparalleled advantages for applications such as DC-DC converters, motor drives, and renewable energy.Visit EPC at APEC 2024:. Schedule a Meeting: Learn from our GaN Experts and discover strategies to optimize your power systems. To schedule a meeting during APEC 2024 contact .... Exhibition Booth # 1045: Visit EPC's booth to explore our comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based solutions.oConnect with EPC's team of experts to gain insight into the 'GaN First Time RightTM Design Process.oTake the Change My Mind Challenge to see how EPC GaN FETs can be priced lower than equivalent silicon MOSFETs.oExperience firsthand the superior performance and efficiency of EPC's GaN products through live demonstrations including robotics, drones,and AI servers.. Technical Presentations: Attend our technical sessions to gain insights into the latest trends and advancements in GaN power conversion technology.oUltra-fast switching – the Fastest Power FETs in the Solar SystemIndustry Session (IS11.5): February 28 at 10:40 a.m.Speaker: John Glaser, Ph.D.oExperimental Investigation on Transient Operation in Low-Voltage GaN FET Parallel ConnectionIndustry Session (IS16.4): February 28 at 2:45 p.m.Speaker: Marco PalmaoeGaN Integrated Circuits as a Building Block for Motor Drive InvertersIndustry Session (IS21.1): February 29 at 8:30 a.m.Speaker: Marco PalmaoUsing Test-to-Fail Methodology to Accurately Project Lifetime of GaN HEMTs in Common DC-DC Converter TopologiesIndustry Session (IS22.5): February 29 at 10:30 a.m.Speaker: Shengke Zhang, Ph.D.oEmergence of Artificial Intelligence Requires GaN DC-DCs Highest Performance, Efficiency, and DensityIndustry Session (IS27.1): February 29 at 1:30 p.m.Speaker: Andrea Gorgerino“At APEC 2024, we are excited to showcase our latest advancements in GaN technology, which empower our customers to achieve greater efficiency and performance in their applications,” said Nick Cataldo, VP of Sales and Marketing at EPC.For more information about EPC's participation at APEC 2024, please visit .About EPCEPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.Visit our web site: epc-coeGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

