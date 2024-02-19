Soriano Corp Opens Financing Round Of 10 Million Euros In Order To Access The Iberian Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soriano Motori is an innovative lifestyle company.

Ignacio Medina is one of the largest motorcycle collectors in the world.

Isabel Diaz-Ayuso wants Soriano to lead the industry and help Spain to make the EV transition with tradition and innovation as it should.

Casino de Madrid invites Mr. Soriano to host a number of events this 2024.

EV Soriano V1R is the point of reference for sport bikes dedicated to younger riders, a focus of content and style, ready for the best performance on the road.

The destination of the round will enhance all the company's verticals in e-mobility.

MADRID, CASTILLA Y LEON, SPAIN, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With this round of financing, SORIANO will seek to support all of its investment to date and ensure an effective production and distribution line in the Iberian market (Spain and Portugal).

The investment to date reaches close to 10 million euros, 20% of which has been the own investment of its founder and CEO, Marco Antonio Soriano IV; The remaining 80% comes from private investments (family office).

The update of the MOTOS SORIANO brand to SORIANO MOTORI is accompanied by an evolution towards electric motors: scooters and motorcycles. The main office is located in Monza (Italy).

SORIANO MOTORI is committed to luxury and exclusivity in a very classic Italian and urban lifestyle, therefore creating a very elegant and high-end line that has been presented in New York, Paris and Milan Fashion Week in 2023 and also this 2024..

Within the business plan, different actions are contemplated that will link the owners of their vehicles into authentic VIPs: Club SORIANO in more than 180 Private Social Clubs including the Madrid Casino, the Real Gran Peña Club in Madrid, and the Equestrian Club in Barcelona ; possibly the Marbella Club founded by his relatives Prince Alfonso Hohenlohe and his grandfather Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz, Marquis of Ivanrey II.

The funds obtained from the round will boost production lines, as well as consolidate distribution agreements with the application of an exclusive and innovative marketing plan.

The brand has signed important agreements with innovation, production and

distribution.

SORIANO MOTORI opens this financing round with an eye toward the following financing phases.

ABOUT SORIANO

Marco Antonio Soriano IV, a serial entrepreneur, is set to release his book titled“Entrepreneur Madness: The Code is Your Life”. This captivating book features candid, intimate, and entertaining conversations between the author and other journalists. It delves into entrepreneurship, investing, building relationships, raising capital, growing brands, and dominating the market. The book also emphasizes the importance of enjoying what we do for a living. As Marco Antonio Soriano IV eloquently puts it, "It all starts at home. No matter how one sees it."12.

The book is a rich tapestry of stories, anecdotes, and insights, exploring everything from original experiences to career-defining moments. It includes full-color photos, archival material, and speeches that provide a glimpse into Soriano's journey. From his New York City apartment filled with musical instruments and books to discussions on marriage, parenthood, race, and moral capitalism, this book paints a vivid portrait of a passionate entrepreneur with dreams for America and a vision for unity and global leadership.

Marco Antonio Soriano IV's words resonate, reminding us that our journey often begins within the walls of our own homes.

