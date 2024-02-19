Coventry Structured Investments (CSI) Raises $1.6 Billion In Capital For Partners, Reaches Milestone Of $105M In AUM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coventry Structured Investments (CSI) Raises $1.6 Billion in Capital for Partners, Rapidly Reaches Milestone of $105 Million in AUM

- A partner focused on advancing clean energy for a sustainable future ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coventry Structured Investments, LLC (“CSI”) , an asset management and consulting firm providing creative debt and equity funding solutions into niche opportunities with asymmetric risk and return fundamentals, has successfully raised $1.6 billion in capital through securitization platforms and mezzanine financing. The firm also reached a significant milestone of $105 million in total assets under management (AUM) through two private portfolio acquisitions with participation from institutional investors in the renewable asset class that were privately rated and will be managed by CSI.Founded in 2022, Coventry specializes in building capital markets and securitization platforms for quality renewable and agriculture assets, with an opportunistic eye across other sectors. Led by Rasool E. Alizadeh and Derrick J. Hur , who have more than 30 years of combined experience in financial markets with a focus on capital markets, securitization platforms, asset servicing and specialty finance, the firm applies deep industry connectivity, structuring expertise and business acumen to create off-the-run investment opportunities for its partners.According to one partner and managing director of a $60 billion asset bank,“Coventry is led by highly skilled, innovative finance professionals with the ability to source unique and attractive transactions. Their experience across multiple product types and markets provides a consistent flow of quality opportunities. Because they were bankers and operators themselves, they have a true understanding of the complex nature of financing transactions. Their careful attention to detail and understanding of operational considerations makes them unique, contributing to a significantly more productive transaction process.”Another partner focused on advancing clean energy for a sustainable future also points to the team's deep knowledge and experience.“I have worked both for and across the table from the Coventry team. In each case, they have shown a degree of creativity and ability to structure transactions in the face of seemingly impossible challenges that is rare in this business. When I or my clients are presented with a business opportunity that requires particularly creative structuring to achieve success, Coventry is my first phone call.”Following rapid growth, Coventry is making investments to further bolster its team, governance, compliance and infrastructure, which it views as the backbone of its future success. Constrained traditional lenders, a lack of borrower awareness around funding solutions, and nuanced renewable and agriculture industry dynamics continue to create opportunities for highly specialized financiers and asset managers to earn attractive returns with lower-than-expected risk. Coventry is leveraging its significant human capital in asset aggregation, securitization, asset management and investing to step into that breach and create meaningful shared value for its partners.“Because of our unique structure and unparalleled expertise, Coventry stands at the threshold of an exciting era of expansion and development,” said Alizadeh.“With a solid foundation, a dedicated team and a clear strategic vision, we are well positioned for significant growth in the coming years. By leveraging emerging opportunities, embracing innovation and fostering strong partnerships, we are confident in our ability to seize new markets and achieve sustainable success for our partners.”Hur adds,“In response to market opportunities and needs, we have a clear, defined value proposition. By utilizing our expertise in establishing a strong liquidity foundation for specialized asset origination platforms, we are acquiring top-tier assets aligned with our strategy and the requirements of our partners. As our origination volumes grow, we will add team members to ensure we have the capacity to uphold our high standard of deal structuring, asset management and client service.”As part of its commitment to partners, Coventry adheres to exceptional governance and security standards. The firm actively monitors its data protection and incident response policies, makes use of multiple data sites to ensure business continuity, and ensures better cybersecurity protection. Looking ahead, Coventry aims to allocate $500 million to $1 billion per year to acquire, accumulate and securitize esoteric assets in the renewables and agriculture sectors.From February 25-28, CSI is attending Structured Finance Association's (SFA) SFVegas 2024, taking place at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. For more information or to schedule meetings, please contact Rasool E. Alizadeh or Derrick J. Hur.About Coventry Structured Investments ('CSI')Coventry Structured Investments ('CSI') creates value for businesses and investors by crafting alternative funding solutions in esoteric situations that catalyze meaningful growth at marginal risk. We provide consulting services and alternative funding to businesses with unique or complex capital needs. To develop solutions that create growth, we immerse ourselves in our partners' businesses. For more information, visit or contact us at ....

Mary York

For Coventry Structured Investments (CSI)

+1 7062809267

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn