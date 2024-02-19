With Two Aircraft Carriers, Indian Navy Kicks Off MILAN 2024 Joint Exercise

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The 12th edition of the Naval exercise 'Milan' began on Monday in which more than 50 nations are taking part.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the theme of Milan this is year is 'Forging Naval Alliances for a Secure Maritime Future'.

The Indian Navy said that LCA Tejas 'Flying Bullets' of IAF announced their grand arrival at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, for Milan 2024, hosted by the Sunrise Command of the Indian Navy.

Two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikrant and Vikramaditya -- will take part in the exercise.

"The exercise is a testament to the unbreakable bond between our armed forces across air and sea," the Navy said.

Commenting on the joint naval exercise, the French forces deployed in the Indian Ocean and stationed in the UAE said, "Twenty-five years of strategic partnerships, lots of bilateral exercises and operational activities, and once again France and India come together for a multinational maritime exercise -- MILAN 24 -- with a maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique 2. Thanks to Indian Navy for the invite."

The Ministry of Defence said that the exercise aims to strengthen the collaboration among the participating navies.

One maritime patrol aircraft and 15 ships from friendly foreign countries, and nearly 20 ships from the Indian Navy will participate in the sea exercise. Nearly 50 aircraft, including MiG 29K and P8I, along with aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya will also participate in the exercise.

The 12th edition of the MILAN exercise will continue till February 27. The exercise aims to provide a platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure safety of maritime commerce for growth and prosperity of all, an official said.

During the sea phase from February 24-27, the participating navies will conduct advanced air defence, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills. Gunnery shoots on aerial and surface targets, manoeuvres and underway replenishment would also be conducted.

--IANS

gcb/arm