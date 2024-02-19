Azerbaijan Emerges As Key Country In Addressing Global Challenges - Political Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan has
emerged as a country playing a significant role in addressing
global challenges, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend .
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of the world leaders
who is regularly invited to the Munich Security Conference, and
meetings of the head of state at the Munich Conference are of great
importance from both regional and global points of view.
Garayev noted that the 'Iron Fist' operation of victorious
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev solved Azerbaijan's main
issue - the Karabakh issue.
"Azerbaijan has evolved into a nation actively contributing to
the resolution of global issues. Prior to reclaiming our
territories from Armenian occupation, our primary focus was
addressing the Karabakh problem on international forums. Now, with
full sovereignty over all our lands, we extend openness to all
parties for mutually beneficial international cooperation," Garayev
said.
He noted that the meetings held by the Azerbaijani leader at the
Munich Security Conference are also an indicator of high attention
to Azerbaijan and its leader.
"These meetings not only contribute to an accurate perception of
our country but also underscore Azerbaijan's role as a leading
state in the South Caucasus. They hold significance in terms of our
nation's contributions to peace, security, and the exchange of
information. Moreover, these meetings serve as an indicator that
certain circles are compelled to move away from exerting pressure
rhetoric on Azerbaijan. The global realization that Azerbaijan is
an independent state, adhering to an independent foreign policy and
immune to dictation or pressure, is evident. Azerbaijan
consistently advocates issue resolution through discussion and
dialogue, fostering such approaches," he added.
According to him, the intensity of the schedule of meetings of
the Azerbaijani head of state within the framework of the
conference speaks about the large number of those wishing to
cooperate with Azerbaijan.
"This underscores the significant influence of our nation,
epitomized by President Ilham Aliyev. The considerable interest
from numerous countries and organizations to collaborate with
Azerbaijan stems from its reputation as a dependable partner, where
President Ilham Aliyev's word is tantamount to his signature. All
stakeholders are aware that Azerbaijan remains true to its
commitments, impervious to pressure or conflicting interests," the
political analyst said.
