Bp Reveals Timing Of Starting Solar Power Plant Construction In Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Construction of
the 240 MW Shafag solar power plant (SPP) in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
will begin in 2024, bp's Vice President for the Caspian region,
Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli told
reporters, Trend reports.
"Preparatory work is already being completed. Mine clearance
work in the Jabrayil district will be completed very soon. Final
technical and commercial aspects on the final investment decision
(FID), which will be approved in the second half of the year, have
been already determined. After this, work will begin on laying the
foundation of the SPP and its construction," Aslanbayli said.
The initial cost of Shafag was estimated at $200 million, but
namely after the FID's signing this year the exact cost of the work
will be announced.
Moreover, this year, the share participation of bp, SOCAR and
the Azerbaijan Investment Company in this project will be
announced.
To note, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and bp signed an
executive agreement on cooperation in the field of evaluation and
implementation of the SPP construction project on June 3, 2023.
The document concerns not only the construction of the Shafag
power plant, but also broad participation in the creation of a
green energy zone in the liberated territories.
The SPP will be built and commissioned at the end of 2025.
For the first time in Azerbaijan, a virtual swap mechanism will
be used, in which electricity from the facility will be used in the
area of construction of the facility, and a similar amount of
electricity will be transferred from the Azerishiq JSC's network to
the Sangachal terminal of Azerbaijan (operated by bp).
