Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Land Plots Leased From Municipalities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The volume of
land plots leased from municipalities in Azerbaijan has been
disclosed, Trend reports.
The data of the annual report on administrative control over the
activities of Azerbaijani municipalities for 2023, the lease
payments have doubled over the past three years, reaching 1.9
million manat or $1.1 million (around 400,000 manat or $235,290
since the beginning of the current year) due to the adaptation
carried out by municipalities under the lease agreements for more
than 5,300 land plots (1,420 in 2023) covering an area of about
50,000 hectares (9,300 hectares in the current year).
"Furthermore, as a result of methodological work with
municipalities on recovering overdue lease payments and including
them in the local budget, 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million) has been
collected for overdue lease payment debt. In 2023, more than 7,500
municipal acts related to overdue debts were enforced by the
enforcement officers of the executive power, leading to the payment
of 1.4 million manat ($820,000) into the budget," the report
added.
To note, municipal revenues in Azerbaijan amounted to 47.4
million manat ($27.9 million) in 2022.
In 2020-2022, the total budget revenues of municipalities
increased by 12.4 million manat or $72.9 million (35 percent) and
local tax revenues by six million manat or $3.5 million (43
percent) compared to 2019.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107870669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.