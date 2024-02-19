Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Land Plots Leased From Municipalities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The volume of land plots leased from municipalities in Azerbaijan has been disclosed, Trend reports.

The data of the annual report on administrative control over the activities of Azerbaijani municipalities for 2023, the lease payments have doubled over the past three years, reaching 1.9 million manat or $1.1 million (around 400,000 manat or $235,290 since the beginning of the current year) due to the adaptation carried out by municipalities under the lease agreements for more than 5,300 land plots (1,420 in 2023) covering an area of about 50,000 hectares (9,300 hectares in the current year).

"Furthermore, as a result of methodological work with municipalities on recovering overdue lease payments and including them in the local budget, 2.6 million manat ($1.5 million) has been collected for overdue lease payment debt. In 2023, more than 7,500 municipal acts related to overdue debts were enforced by the enforcement officers of the executive power, leading to the payment of 1.4 million manat ($820,000) into the budget," the report added.

To note, municipal revenues in Azerbaijan amounted to 47.4 million manat ($27.9 million) in 2022.

In 2020-2022, the total budget revenues of municipalities increased by 12.4 million manat or $72.9 million (35 percent) and local tax revenues by six million manat or $3.5 million (43 percent) compared to 2019.

