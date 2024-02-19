               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Declares Number Of Mines Neutralized In Country's Liberated Territories


2/19/2024 9:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has published a weekly report on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

During demining operations conducted from February 12 through 18 in Terter, Agdere, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Lachin, Shusha, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Jabrail, Gubadli and Zangilan, 33 anti-personnel mines, 46 anti-tank mines, 525 unexploded ordnance were found. An area of 886.1 ha was cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

To note, 118,502.6 hectares of land was cleared from 10.11.2020 through 14.02.2024 in the territories liberated from occupation by the structures involved in demining.

