Azerbaijan Declares Number Of Mines Neutralized In Country's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan's
Mine Action Agency has published a weekly report on humanitarian
demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
During demining operations conducted from February 12 through 18
in Terter, Agdere, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Lachin,
Shusha, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Jabrail, Gubadli and Zangilan, 33
anti-personnel mines, 46 anti-tank mines, 525 unexploded ordnance
were found. An area of 886.1 ha was cleared of mines and unexploded
ordnance.
To note, 118,502.6 hectares of land was cleared from 10.11.2020
through 14.02.2024 in the territories liberated from occupation by
the structures involved in demining.
