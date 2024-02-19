Türkiye-Azerbaijan Unity Has Become An Important Factor Today - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The
Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity has become an important factor today not
only for the region but also for Eurasia, President Ilham Aliyev
said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.
The head of state noted following the tradition after
presidential election, he once again made his first official visit
to brotherly Türkiye.
