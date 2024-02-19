               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye-Azerbaijan Unity Has Become An Important Factor Today - President Ilham Aliyev


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Türkiye-Azerbaijan unity has become an important factor today not only for the region but also for Eurasia, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The head of state noted following the tradition after presidential election, he once again made his first official visit to brotherly Türkiye.

