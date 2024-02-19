Oleshchuk: Pilot Of Downed Russian Su-35 Likely Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The pilot of the downed Russian Su-35 fighter jet is likely dead, and the fate of the crew of the enemy Su-34 is being investigated.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Russian rescuers have reported that the pilot of the Su-35 is drifting 'face down' in the Sea of Azov. And the Cospas-Sarsat system again tells us where to look for the crew of the Su-34. We are working on it," he said.

As reported, on February 19, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down two enemy aircraft in the east.

According to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the aircraft were a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter jet that attacked Ukrainian troops' positions with guided bombs.

Cospas-Sarsat is an international satellite-based search and rescue system aimed at identifying the location of ships and aircraft in distress.