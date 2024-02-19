Oleshchuk: Pilot Of Downed Russian Su-35 Likely Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The pilot of the downed Russian Su-35 fighter jet is likely dead, and the fate of the crew of the enemy Su-34 is being investigated.
The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Russian rescuers have reported that the pilot of the Su-35 is drifting 'face down' in the Sea of Azov. And the Cospas-Sarsat system again tells us where to look for the crew of the Su-34. We are working on it," he said. Read also:
Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate 1,290 Russian invaders and one aircraft
As reported, on February 19, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down two enemy aircraft in the east.
According to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the aircraft were a Su-34 fighter-bomber and a Su-35S fighter jet that attacked Ukrainian troops' positions with guided bombs.
Cospas-Sarsat is an international satellite-based search and rescue system aimed at identifying the location of ships and aircraft in distress.
MENAFN19022024000193011044ID1107870664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.