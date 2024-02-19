Explosion Occurs In Kropyvnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kropyvnytskyi region, explosions were heard during an air raid, with no casualties or damage.
The head of the Kropyvnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raykovych, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"After the explosion in the Kropyvnytskyi region, there were no casualties or destruction," the statement reads.
As reported, an explosion was heard during an air raid in Kropyvnytskyi.
An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield.
