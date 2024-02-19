YSMART MQ5 - The Revolutionary Magnetic Quick-Release Flashlight Shines On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Magnetic Brilliance, YSMART Flashlight Elevates Convenience with Its Quick-Release Charging System

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / YSMART, a pioneer in innovative lighting solutions, is thrilled to announce the Kickstarter success of its latest innovation, the YSMART MQ5 . This groundbreaking magnetic quick-release rechargeable flashlight has surpassed expectations by achieving 1000% funding within just 10 days, supported by over 650 backers.



The World's First Pop-To-Light Rechargeable Flashlight



Crafted for Convenience and Reliability

The YSMART MQ5 is not just a flashlight; it's a beacon of innovation in the compact lighting industry. Designed with versatility in mind, it features a unique pop-to-light mechanism, a robust magnetic base for hands-free use, and a compact design that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand or clips securely to your gear. Whether for everyday carry, emergency situations, or adventurous outdoor activities, the YSMART MQ5 is your reliable source of light.

Exceptional Craftsmanship

Available in two premium materials, brass and Grade 5 titanium, the YSMART MQ5 is built to last. Its durability is matched by the power of a CREE XPG3 bulb, offering unparalleled brightness in a compact form factor. This combination of premium materials and cutting-edge technology ensures that the YSMART MQ5 stands out in the crowded market of portable lighting solutions.

A Testament to Innovation and Community Support

"We are overwhelmed by the support from the Kickstarter community," said WL LIU, founder of YSMART. "Our goal was to create a flashlight that combines functionality, durability, and elegance, and the response has been beyond our expectations. We are excited to bring the YSMART MQ5 to our backers and can't wait to see how it illuminates their lives."

Continuing a Legacy of Success

Following the success of previous crowdfunding campaigns, YSMART has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and quality. The YSMART MQ5 is a testament to the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of portable lighting.

Join the Revolution in Lighting

The YSMART MQ5 campaign is still live on Kickstarter, offering exclusive early bird specials for new backers. Join the community of supporters and be among the first to experience the future of lighting with the YSMART MQ5.

About YSMART

YSMART is dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality lighting solutions that enhance the lives of their customers. With a focus on design, functionality, and durability, YSMART continues to lead the way in the portable lighting industry.

