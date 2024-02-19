Tragic Father-Son Conflict Ends In Fatal Shooting In Nowshera

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a heartbreaking incident in Nowshera's Pabi Ali Baig area, a father, identified as Niamat Khan, fatally shot his 19-year-old son, Yasin alias Malang, over a minor dispute. The police swiftly apprehended the accused father along with the weapons involved in the tragic incident.

Following a post-mortem examination, the lifeless body of Yasin alias Malang was handed over to his grieving mother. Details reveal that the father and son, residing in Niamat Khan's household, often found themselves entangled in trivial disagreements.

Regrettably, the situation escalated yesterday when, after a minor altercation, Niamat Khan resorted to using a firearm, resulting in the untimely death of his son.

Upon the mother's complaint, the Pabi police station registered a case of her son's murder against Niamat Khan. The family now grapples with the aftermath of this distressing father-son conflict.