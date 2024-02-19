DGCA: 1.4 Mln Passengers Travelled Through Kuwait Int'l Airport Last Jan.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday that the total of passengers that traveled through to and from Kuwait International Airport last January reached 1.427,684 passengers.

In a statement to KUNA, DGCA's Acting Director-General Emad Al-Jalawi noted that Kuwait's International Airport witnessed a rise in passenger traffic by 5 percent and in flights by 10 pct. Whereas air shipping increased by 34 pct compared to the year prior.

He affirmed that last January, the number of arrivals reached 719,092 and the departures reached 708,592.

He explained that the number of flights operated from and to Kuwait International Airport reached 11,063 flights compared to 10,098 in 2023.

Al-Jalawi revealed the cargo traffic amounted to a total of 19 million kgs, where the volume of inbound cargo reached 15.2 million kg and the outbound cargo reached 3.8 million kg.

He stated that the most popular destinations during last January were Dubai, Cairo, Jeddah, Istanbul, and Doha. (end)

aam











MENAFN19022024000071011013ID1107870635