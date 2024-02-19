R4G Launch The Sweetest Video Contest To Celebrate Women On President's Day In LA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participate in The Sweetest President's Day Contest in LA Celebrating Women; and earn gift to Santa Monica's Best Ice Cream Stores Treats

Did you know there are close 60 countries that have elected women to lead their countries? Love to Celebrate Women, then elect just 1 for US President

For the three years, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been hosting the sweetest parties celebrating women in LA for Women's Day

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring The Sweetest Parties to Celebrate Women's Day

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund meaningful contests, experiences, and parties.

- Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact and create social change.Participate in The Sweetest Video Contest on President's Day in LA to earn gift card for Santa Monica's Best Ice Cream Treats.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Submit a 30 second sweet video, simply telling the US, 'Why a Woman Would Make a Great President to win a sweet gift card and special invites to Celebrate Women's Day in LA !"First 25 Adults or Kids to submit videos by 7pm will receive a gift card on 2/24/24 in Santa Monica. Email videos links to Sara(at)RecruitingforGoodCarlos Cymerman, adds "I love to live in a country that celebrates women and votes for them to be President of the Unites States so they can Kickass for GOOD !"AboutLove to Celebrate Women, Recruiting for Good has been hosting the sweetest parties Celebrating Women's Day in LA for the last three years; starting on March 8th. We create meaningful parties for girls, moms, and professional women too. To earn invites email ... tell us who you are and how you celebrate women. Join The Club!Girls Kickass for Good is a sweet inspired cause by exceptionally talented mom 'The Chaos Manager.' Her daughters have been working on The Sweetest Gigs, and Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership mentoring program). Recruiting for Good will collaborate to fund the cause; and help parents (and relatives) earn sponsorship proceeds to hire a sport coach/mentor (cycling, running, or swimming) to help girl achieve athletic feat. Upon completion of athletic feat, Recruiting for Good will donate $1000 on behalf of the girl. To earn meaningful sponsored experience visit Use Your Athletic Talent to Do Some GOOD for You...and The Community Too!Have a Sweet Restaurant, love to support girls, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to girl's creative projects, team participation, or travel and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit Good for You+Community Too!Love to Support Girls! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund and sponsor meaningful experiences for girls. After successfully participating in referral program earn $1,000 to sponsor a girl's creative project, team participation (cheer, dance, robotics, or sports), or travel (school, sports, summer camp, or Girls Scouts); and earn sweet $1,000 dining gift card.Have a daughter/grand daughter who loves to write? Earn a sponsored opportunity to get published on LAParent. Just participate in Recruiting for Good.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

Carlos Cymerman

Recruiting for Good

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Sweet 11 Year Old Girl Works On The Sweetest Gigs Created By Recruiting for Good & Earned a Sweet Ice Cream Friends Party We Hope Her Sweet Video Inspires You!