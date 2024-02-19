Cancer Cachexia Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 4.78% To Reach US$2,854.926 Million By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The cancer cachexia market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% from US$2,058.952 million in 2022 to US$2,854.926 million by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cancer cachexia market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2,854.926 million by 2029.One of the key growth drivers to propel the cancer cachexia market during the forecasted period is the increasing prevalence of cancer. Cancer Cachexia can be described as a systematic inflation, a negative protein and energy balance, and an unintended loss of lean body mass. This type of cancer is increasingly prevalent among cancer patients, giving the necessary boost for the growth of the cancer cachexia market. The World Health Organization states that the yearly occurrence of cancer in children and adolescents accounts for an estimated 400,000 yearly, with the most prevalent malignancies differing by country. Due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, the increase in need for treatment towards cancer increases, driving the growth of the global cancer cachexia market during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the cancer cachexia market during the forecasted period. For instance, in June 2023, Actimed Therapeutics announced the close of their over-subscribed Series A Financing round of £5 million for the advancement of clinical development of the lead programme for cancer cachexia. The firm aims for the innovation of cancer cachexia and kindred muscle wasting conditions treatments. The investment supports the development of the Actimed pipeline, which includes S-pindolol benzoate, with preparations for a Phase 2b/3 programme (the“IMPACT” programme) that was targeted at the treatment of cancer cachexia in non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer . The Series A investment round involved several existing investors, which includes the leading Indian pharmaceutical company, Mankind Pharma, and many other new non-institutional investors.Access sample report or view details:The cancer cachexia market, based on therapeutics, is categorized into four types- Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapy, and Others. Different types of therapeutics help in the treatment of cancer cachexia, helping and improving the condition of the patient with the cancer disorder.The cancer cachexia market, based on mechanism of action, is categorized into two types- Appetite Stimulators, and Weight Loss Stabilizers. Contracting cancer can lead to a reduction in appetite, which further leads to an extreme deficit of weight in the patient. to maintain the healthy status and function of the body, patients go through several treatment methods, which include appetite stimulation and weight loss stabilizing.The cancer cachexia market, based on distribution channel, is categorized into three types- Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy. The cancer cachexia market is a type of disorder that leads to the reduction of weight of the body, anorexia, asthenia and anaemia. Since it is a type of medical disorder, medical institutions such as hospitals, pharmacies, and many others will benefit from the growth of the market.North America is expected to witness significant growth in the cancer cachexia market during the forecasted period. The factor that affects the market are the increasing prevalence of cancer cachexia and the expanding knowledge of cancer-supportive therapies. Europe is also displaying growth in the cancer cachexia market due to the prevalence of the cancer in the region. Both the North American and European regions have recorded cases of increased cancer cachexia incidents in the past and are expected to have prevalence in the present as well. The prevalence of cancer also gives rise to an increase in innovation and development for treatments for orphan diseases such as cancer cachexia, which provides a boost towards the growth of the cancer cachexia market during the forecasted period.The research includes several key players from the cancer cachexia market, such as Actimed Therapeutics, Ono Pharma, Pfizer, Pephexia Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Helsinn Group, Aveo Oncology, and Tetra Bio-Pharma.The market analytics report segments the cancer cachexia market using the following criteria:.By Therapeutics:oProgestogensoCorticosteroidsoCombination TherapyoOthers.By Mechanism of Action:oAppetite StimulatorsoWeight Loss Stabilizers.By Distribution Channel:oHospital PharmacyoRetail PharmacyoOnline Pharmacy.By Geography:oNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Actimed Therapeutics.Pephexia Therapeutics.Pfizer.Ono Pharma.Helsinn Group.Merck KGaA.Aveo Oncology.Tetra Bio-Pharma

