New Music Alert Riding High From Leaders Of The Free World

Leaders Of The Free World
Riding High
Track Title: Riding High (From the Riding High LP)
Genre: Hip Hop Electronic
Launch Date: Out Now
ISRC Code: TCJPQ2155414
LONDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leaders of the Free World "creating new sounds for a better world in 2024".
Positive vibes embrace the 2024 album, with storming raucous beats and flows. The Riding High LP is shaping up to be a contender for breakthrough album of the year.
Riding High, the single was released on the 8th February 2024 and is the second single release, from Leaders Of The Free World's debut album.
You can stream the complete album now and thank you for supporting independent music.
THERE IS ONLY ONE RACE, THE HUMAN RACE
Leaders Of The Free World
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
Leaders Of The Free World : Riding High : Official Music Video
