GCC stocks see mixed performances during week start

The GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances with traders monitoring local and international developments. Geopolitical tensions remain a source of concern for investors and could continue to fuel some caution.

The Dubai stock market continued to climb, recording new highs thanks to a positive sentiment locally. The market could remain on an uptrend as strong business activity continues to support performance expectations. However, traders could continue to monitor geopolitical risks.

The Abu Dhabi stock market opened the week to the downside after a couple of positive trading sessions. The market’s performance reacted to weaker oil prices today and could see some more pressure if crude declines further.

The Qatar stock market saw a second day of gains, extending last week’s climb. However, the market could continue to see risks if energy prices slide.

The Saudi stock market continued to rise this week after a strong rebound this month. The main index was able to reach new highs over multiple months and could be exposed to potential price corrections as traders could move to secure their gains.

