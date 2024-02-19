Saudi Exchange has seen more than 120 listings in the past three years – Saudi Exchange CEO

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Riyadh, 19 February 2024: Reflecting on the importance of the Saudi capital market in fueling economic growth, Mohamed Al Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange, asserted that the Saudi Exchange saw more than 120 listings in the past three years across all markets, and helped finance more than 100 billion USD.



Speaking at the third edition of the Saudi Capital Market Forum, Al Rumaih asserted that another area that the capital market is serving the economy is through foreign investments, noting that the number of qualified foreign investors (QFIs) in the Kingdom increased by more than 70 times from 50 in 2017 to more than 3,700 by the end of last year.



In terms of post-trade enhancements, Al Rumaih noted that this year, the Exchange would be concluding phase 2 of the Post Trade Development Program this year, after which they will be able to provide more sophisticated products and services to clients. This will help the Saudi economy, through the capital market, to transform from a regional leader to a global one, he added.









