Lspedia Unveils Onescan 7.1: A Leap Into The Future Of Pharma Traceability And Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LSPedia, a trailblazer in traceability solutions and Supply Chain Cloud, proudly announces the launch of OneScan 7.1, a globally leading traceability solution trusted by major healthcare brands, including Cencora, Cardinal Health, Walmart Health, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and more. OneScan 7.1 is a transformative upgrade with cutting-edge capabilities that redefine global traceability, compliance, and supply chain efficiency.

Global Traceability Revolutionized

OneScan 7.1 introduces state-of-the-art global traceability features that empower pharmaceutical companies with an unprecedented ability to track and manage products on a global scale. This innovation enhances transparency, streamlines operations, and delivers actionable insights.

Enhanced Compliance Cloud

Compliance remains at the forefront of OneScan 7.1, boasting significant enhancements in the Compliance Cloud. The platform now offers more advanced functionalities to ensure seamless adherence to evolving US and growing number of global regulatory standards, including DSCSA, cGMP, CFR21 Part 11, FSMA, EU FMD, and more.

Supplier Management Power Bundle

LSPedia proudly unveils the OneScan 7.1 Supplier Management Power Bundle, a comprehensive package now with an extended capability for handling operational exceptions, integrates Investigator, the industry's gold standard for EPCIS and VRS exceptions management. Tackling operational inefficiencies, compliance risks, and data frictions, this all-in-one solution offers streamlined supplier relationship management, real-time exception handling, and robust big data analytics for supplier scorecard. Businesses can expect enhanced efficiency, reduced supplier friction, and data-driven decision-making.



Introducing Supply Chain Cloud

OneScan 7.1 introduces a robust and highly innovative Supply Chain Cloud, providing an integrated solution for manufacturers, wholesale distributors, 3PLs, health systems, and retail stores. This comprehensive approach ensures smooth, efficient, and secure data-sharing across supply chain management processes minimizing disruptions and optimizing overall performance.

Big Data Analytics for value beyond compliance through Critical Insights

OneScan 7.1 incorporates cutting-edge big data analytics capabilities providing pharmaceutical companies with critical insights into their operations. This feature empowers users with data-driven decision-making, offering a competitive advantage in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

Riya Cao, the visionary CEO of LSPedia, expressed her excitement about the release stating "OneScan 7.1 is a game-changer for LSPedia and the pharmaceutical industry. We have not only met current challenges but have anticipated future needs. The introduction of global traceability, enhanced compliance features, and our commitment to data-driven insights make OneScan 7.1 an indispensable solution for pharmaceutical companies seeking innovation and excellence."

Feature Highlights of OneScan 7.1:



Traceability Cloud for

DSCSA, EU FMD and FSMA

Enhanced Compliance features, including

ATP, SOM, Policies & SOPs, and more

Operations Cloud featuring Serialization Engine, Edge Warehouse Solution, and Verifier

Supplier Management Power Bundle for relationship management, Exceptions, and Big Data Analytics

Supply Chain Cloud for protected data sharing with customers, insights, and extended product visibility Integration & System Extensions for

ERP, WMS, MedPro, and NABP

OneScan 7.1 release reaffirms LSPedia's commitment to staying ahead of industry demands and providing unparalleled solutions to pharmaceutical companies globally.

For more information, call (855) ONE-SCAN (663-7226), email

[email protected] or visit .



About LSPedia



LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey compliance and SaaS solutions in the pharmaceutical industry and beyond. CMOs, manufacturers, 3PLs, wholesale distributors, dispensers, and healthcare providers use LSPedia's OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, and ship serialized products at every point in the supply chain.



As the largest processor of serialized data in the industry, LSPedia builds solutions with workflow automation and data security at their core. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and ultramodern EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia's Investigator platform is the gold standard for serialization exceptions management, as the first collaborative platform to resolve EPCIS errors and supply chain issues in real-time.



SOURCE LSPedia