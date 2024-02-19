Navigating New Horizons: Trends Reshaping The Soil Monitoring Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soil monitoring refers to the systematic process of observing, measuring, and analyzing various parameters related to soil health and quality over time. It involves the collection of data on factors such as soil moisture, nutrient levels, pH, compaction, temperature, and microbial activity. The purpose of soil monitoring is to assess the condition of soil, identify changes or trends, and make informed decisions regarding land use, agricultural practices, environmental management, and conservation efforts. Soil monitoring helps farmers, land managers, scientists, and policymakers understand how different practices affect soil health, productivity, and sustainability, ultimately contributing to more efficient and responsible land management practices. The global soil monitoring market is expected to be worth USD 1,088 million by 2027 from USD 551 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 14.6%.

Monitoring Systems (US)

SGS Group (Switzerland)

METER Group (US)

Element Material Technology (UK)

The Toro Company (US)

Campbell Scientific (US)

Sentek Technologies (Australia)

Spectrum Technologies (US) Irrometer (US)

Market Drivers in Soil Monitoring Market

Efforts of governments and companies to promote sustainable agriculture practices in terms of the Soil Monitoring Market



Governments and companies are increasingly investing in soil monitoring technologies and services to promote sustainable agriculture practices. This includes the development and deployment of advanced soil sensing devices, remote sensing technologies, and data analytics platforms to monitor soil health and quality. Governments may offer grants, subsidies, or tax incentives to encourage the adoption of soil monitoring technologies by farmers and agricultural businesses. Likewise, companies in the soil monitoring market are innovating to provide cost-effective, user-friendly solutions that enable farmers to make data-driven decisions to optimize resource use, reduce environmental impact, and enhance crop productivity while preserving soil health.



Need to preserve soil quality in terms of the Soil Monitoring Market



The need to preserve soil quality is driving demand for soil monitoring solutions within the market. Soil monitoring technologies play a crucial role in assessing soil health indicators such as nutrient levels, pH, moisture content, compaction, and microbial activity. Governments and organizations concerned with soil conservation may invest in soil monitoring programs and initiatives to track changes in soil quality over time, identify areas of degradation, and implement targeted interventions to mitigate soil erosion, nutrient depletion, and other forms of degradation. Soil monitoring market players offer a range of products and services, including soil sensors, probes, data loggers, and software platforms, to enable real-time monitoring and analysis of soil conditions.





Stringent government regulations pertaining to ecological stability in terms of the Soil Monitoring Market

Stringent government regulations aimed at promoting ecological stability drive demand for soil monitoring solutions within the market. Regulatory requirements related to soil conservation, water quality protection, and biodiversity conservation often necessitate the implementation of soil monitoring programs by farmers, land managers, and agricultural businesses. Soil monitoring technologies enable compliance with regulatory standards by providing accurate data on soil health and environmental parameters. Soil monitoring market participants may collaborate with regulatory agencies to develop standards, protocols, and guidelines for soil monitoring and reporting, ensuring alignment with regulatory requirements and promoting the adoption of best practices for sustainable land management.

Growing need to improve farm productivity in terms of the Soil Monitoring Market

The growing need to improve farm productivity is a key driver of innovation and investment in soil monitoring technologies within the market. Soil monitoring solutions enable farmers to optimize inputs, irrigation, and crop management practices based on real-time data and insights into soil conditions. By monitoring soil health indicators such as moisture levels, nutrient availability, and compaction, farmers can implement precision agriculture techniques to maximize yields while minimizing resource use and environmental impact. Soil monitoring market players develop and offer a wide range of products and services tailored to the needs of farmers and agricultural enterprises, including soil sensors, drones, satellite imagery, and data analytics platforms, to support efforts to improve farm productivity sustainably.

Software Segment Takes Center Stage with Remarkable Growth

Moreover, the software segment is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2027. This surge is driven by the deployment of software solutions for data management and in-field mobility, delivering invaluable insights to farmers. These solutions offer detailed analyses of soil health and operational requirements for enhanced yields, along with soil testing information and application-specific data. By enabling farmers to monitor and manage field operations remotely via smartphones, PCs, or laptops, these software products streamline processes, saving time and bolstering productivity.

Hardware Continues to Lead, Non-Agricultural Applications on the Rise

While the hardware segment held the largest share of the soil monitoring market in 2021, it is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. The increasing adoption of hardware components, sensors, devices, and equipment across agricultural and non-agricultural applications contributes to its dominance. Notably, non-agricultural applications are experiencing rapid growth, fueled by the utilization of portable devices and soil scanners for purposes such as weather forecasting, and flood and drought management. Applications in sports turf management , landscaping, and ground care are poised for significant expansion in the coming years.

Americas at the Helm of Soil Monitoring Market

Geographically, the Americas are anticipated to dominate the soil monitoring market from 2022 to 2027. This leadership is driven by the widespread deployment of ground-based monitoring systems and the growing popularity of sensing and imagery systems, particularly in the US and Canada. Additionally, South American countries such as Brazil and Argentina boast vast expanses of large-sized farms, where government initiatives to promote digital and sustainable agriculture are yielding substantial returns. The increasing adoption of telematics and robotics further propels market growth in the region.

