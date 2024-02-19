Carmell Corp Announces Addition Of Dr. Leonard B. Miller To Scientific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX)

PITTSBURGH, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carmell Corporation (Nasdaq: CTCX), a bio-aesthetics company focused on skin and hair health (“Carmell” or the“Company”), today announced the addition of Dr. Leonard B. Miller to their Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”).Dr. Miller is a double board-certified plastic surgeon leading the Boston Center for Facial Rejuvenation, one of the largest providers of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services in the Boston Metro area and two skin care/laser centers in Boston. With a reputation as one of Massachusetts's most awarded and respected plastic surgeons, Dr. Miller has received numerous accolades over 35 years of practice. Dr. Miller was named a Top Doctor in 2024 by Boston Magazine and is a Castle Connolly Top Doctor. He attended medical school in South Africa at the University of Cape Town and received postgraduate training at Harvard Medical School-affiliated Brigham & Women's Hospital, Harvard Surgical Services/Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Emory University Affiliated Hospitals and Groote Schuur Hospital.Dr. Miller serves as a Clinical Instructor in surgery at Harvard Medical School and is a staff surgeon at Beth Israel Deaconess and New England Baptist Hospitals. He is actively involved in teaching surgical, non-surgical, and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures to residents and fellows at Harvard affiliated hospitals.Dr. Miller was the first surgeon to introduce Microneedling (Percutaneous Collagen Induction Therapy) to the United States, revolutionizing skin rejuvenation. In 2001, he was involved with the formation of PureTech Venture, a life science venture creation company in Boston subsequently re-organized as PureTech Health, a clinical stage biotech company. In addition, Dr. Miller holds numerous patents and has co-founded several companies in the injectable fillers and aesthetic regenerative space.Said Dr. Miller,“Rajiv and his team at Carmell have created what could become the most restorative and regenerative range of skincare products on the market today. I am delighted and energized to be part of this exciting SAB along with a very capable and innovative group of scientists and medical advisors.”Said Mr. Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & CEO of Carmell,“It is an honor to work with Dr. Miller, a pioneer in the field of microneedling and skin rejuvenation. His deep knowledge of regenerative science and vast clinical experience in facial rejuvenation is a boon to our team of scientists at Carmell.”About CarmellCarmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the human platelet secretome to topically deliver more than a thousand proteins and growth factors to support skin and hair health. Carmell's quality ethos is based on rational cosmetics design coupled with a focus on clean formulas that omit the Foul Fourteen, 14 commonly used chemicals that may cause harm to our health. The Company is focused on developing topical cosmetics tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers. For more information, visitForward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the attributes and benefits of Carmell's products including R&D products under development. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, the ability to recognize anticipated benefits from their commercial products, R&D pipeline, distribution agreements, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Carmell may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the header“Risk Factors” in the 10-Q statement on filed by Carmell with the SEC on November 15, 2023, as amended. Most of these factors are outside of Carmell's control and are difficult to predict. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Bryan Cassaday

Carmell Corp

...