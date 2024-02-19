Tableo Integrates With Tripadvisor, Adding An Extra Booking Channel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HAZ-ZEBBUG, MALTA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tableo, the award-winning restaurant reservation and management system , is thrilled to announce its integration with TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel platform. This partnership brings together a rising force in the industry, with TripAdvisor, the global giant in travel, to revolutionize the way diners discover, book and review dining experiences globally.

With millions of users visiting TripAdvisor to seek out memorable dining experiences, this integration promises maximum exposure for restaurants utilizing Tableo. Whether it's locals searching for their next favorite spot or travelers exploring new culinary adventures, Tableo's integration with TripAdvisor ensures that restaurants reach a vast and diverse audience.

Streamlined booking process

Through TripAdvisor's user-friendly interface and Tableo's reservation widget, customers can now easily reserve tables directly from TripAdvisor without having to call the restaurant or wait for confirmation. This seamless booking experience enhances customer satisfaction and encourages more bookings, ultimately driving revenue for restaurants.

Customer feedback and reviews

Moreover, Tableo and TripAdvisor together provide a powerful platform for feedback and improvement. TripAdvisor's review and rating system allows diners to share their experiences, providing valuable insights for restaurants using Tableo. By leveraging this feedback, restaurants can refine their offerings, address any concerns and continuously improve the overall customer experience.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with TripAdvisor, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower restaurants and enhance dining experiences worldwide," said Jonathan Azzopardi Frantz, CEO, Tableo." By joining forces with TripAdvisor, we are not only maximizing exposure for our partner restaurants but also offering diners a seamless booking experience and providing valuable feedback for continuous improvement."

Multiple integrations with industry greats

TripAdvisor is just one of the many booking channel integrations that Tableo offers. Restaurants on Tableo can seamlessly connect with platforms such as Reserve with Google , Facebook, Instagram and the Michelin Guide.

Furthermore, Tableo's integration with Stripe enables restaurants to implement payment features on bookings, including the acceptance of deposits and credit card blocks. This helps mitigate the risk of no-shows and late cancellations. These integrations underscore Tableo's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that empower restaurants to thrive in today's competitive hospitality landscape.

About Tableo

Founded in 2020, Tableo is a restaurant reservation and management platform used by 1000s of restaurateurs across Europe. It offers restaurants of all sizes the ability to easily manage all their reservations from any channel, from one easy to use interface. Through Tableo, restaurants can receive online bookings 24/7, reduce no-shows and collect payments all from one place. For more information visit or visit us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIN.

